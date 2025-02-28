Route between Walser village and Wettertanne

Ebnit is an idyllic little village in the municipality of Dornbirn at an altitude of 1075 meters and is one of the Walser villages in Vorarlberg. In the middle of the Bregenzerwald mountains, the settlement was difficult to access for centuries due to its geographical location. The establishment of the Walser settlement in this area is documented in a document from 1351 with the first mention of "Ebenot". The place name most probably goes back to the name of a flat area in mountainous terrain. In 1921, the then independent municipality of Ebnit concluded a contract with the town of Dornbirn for the construction of Ebniterstraße, which was completed in 1927. In the same year, there was a serious fire disaster in which the church, school and vicarage were destroyed. As a result of this disaster and the expensive road construction, the parish was in dire financial straits and could no longer meet its payments. This ultimately led to Ebnit being incorporated into the town of Dornbirn.