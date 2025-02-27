Rohrbach: Heating plant to be sold to Carinthia

According to reports, the Carinthian state energy supplier Kelag, which is largely owned by the state of Carinthia, is interested in the plant. Clean Energy Rohrbach-Berg GmbH, which operates the combined heat and power plant, is said to be at an advanced stage of negotiations and the contracts are apparently about to be signed. Nobody can answer why the energy supplier from Carinthia is interested in the plant in the middle of the Mühlviertel and not the Upper Austrian Energie AG.