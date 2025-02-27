Vorteilswelt
Millions missing

An austerity plan for Wolfsberg is being drawn up

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 14:00

Constructive talks between all political groups in Wolfsberg: less funding for WAC is fixed, various events also have to tighten their belts, some are canceled.

Saving money is the order of the day: all parliamentary groups in Wolfsberg are sitting down together to find solutions. 6.4 million euros are missing from the financial budget for this year. For the time being, 300,000 euros have been cut. SP city councillor and finance officer Christian Stückler: "Every cent is turned over three times. We are on a very good path."

Among other things, there are savings for clubs that are still being worked out. One thing is certain: the WAC will only receive 50,000 euros in funding, 30,000 euros have been reduced. The Lavanttal Rallye and the KuKuMa market on Hoher Platz will also be cut. Old People's Days and the Flower Olympics have been canceled. Stückler: "The list is long." All parliamentary groups are behind the savings concept - only city councillor Isabella Theuermann (FP) rages: "The savings are insufficient, the city is on the verge of collapse."

Stückler explains: "That was just the beginning, there will be further cuts." The increase in attendance fees for the municipal council has also been canceled, and live streaming has been canceled for 2026. Deputy Mayor Alexander Radl (SP): "Taking responsibility means pursuing a course and ensuring that the city does not come to a standstill."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

