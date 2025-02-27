An austerity plan for Wolfsberg is being drawn up

Among other things, there are savings for clubs that are still being worked out. One thing is certain: the WAC will only receive 50,000 euros in funding, 30,000 euros have been reduced. The Lavanttal Rallye and the KuKuMa market on Hoher Platz will also be cut. Old People's Days and the Flower Olympics have been canceled. Stückler: "The list is long." All parliamentary groups are behind the savings concept - only city councillor Isabella Theuermann (FP) rages: "The savings are insufficient, the city is on the verge of collapse."