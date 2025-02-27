White House Reporters Association fights back

Press follows US President at every turn

Specifically, the dispute with the White House is about the composition of the so-called correspondent pool. In the USA, it is customary for the President to be accompanied by journalists almost around the clock. This is ensured by the pool - a group of reporters who are always present at the President's public appearances. In contrast to many other media outlets, the pool is given direct access to the President even when space is limited - often with the opportunity to ask him questions.