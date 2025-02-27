Meetings to come
Austria Salzburg makes decision for 2nd division
Austria Salzburg, the application for the 2nd division and the hurdles that have to be overcome - it's a never-ending story. After many water level reports, things are now getting concrete for the second-placed team in the Western League! Already fixed: The Violets will submit documents for admission by March 3.
This morning, the club led by chairman David Rettenbacher and president Claus Salzmann will meet with the relevant authorities for a (probably lengthy) meeting. On the one hand, they will discuss a permit for the floodlights. On the other hand, how many evening matches in the 2nd division may end after 10 p.m. (night-time rest) in the Maxglan stadium.
Speaking of the stadium: tomorrow, Friday, the Bundesliga will pay a visit to the Violets and inspect the home ground using a checklist. Since June 2024, numerous fans and members have been sprucing up the "living room" at regular intervals.
Decision in April
According to information from the "Krone", it is already clear before the two important days: Austria will definitely submit all documents for admission to the 2nd division by 3 March. A decision by Senate 5 in the first instance will be made in April. After last year's disappointment, the Maxglans are hoping for a happy ending to the almost never-ending story.
