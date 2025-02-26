Table tennis
Habesohn & Gardos leave their clubs in summer
Austria's national table tennis players Daniel Habesohn and Robert Gardos are leaving their current clubs at the end of the season after many years of playing for them!
Habesohn moved to SV Mühlhausen after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and in the summer he will move to Bad Königshofen in the German Bundesliga. For Gardos, his seventh season in Rouen will be his last there, having played the previous seven years in Chartres and therefore also in France.
According to the ÖTTV statement, it remains to be seen what will happen for the 46-year-old Tyrolean from the summer. "Nothing is fixed yet, maybe I'll continue playing in the new US league," Gardos is quoted as saying. Gardos was "honorary champion" with Rouen in 2020 in the early days of the coronavirus and also finished runner-up twice; the club is currently in fourth place in the French Pro A League.
One-year contract for Habesohn
Habesohn signed a one-year contract with Bad Königshofen. With Mühlhausen, the Viennese is still fighting relegation and the Europe Cup quarter-finals. "The two clubs are very similar in terms of club structure," said the 38-year-old. He then wants to focus entirely on the club and largely forego international tournaments. This will then probably also have an impact on the long-standing dual partnership with Gardos, although this will not affect their participation in the European Championship and World Cup.
Anastasia Sterner is also set for a change of club, with the 20-year-old moving from French club Argentan Bayard back to Linz AG Froschberg in the summer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.