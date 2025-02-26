Habesohn & Gardos leave their clubs in summer

One-year contract for Habesohn

Habesohn signed a one-year contract with Bad Königshofen. With Mühlhausen, the Viennese is still fighting relegation and the Europe Cup quarter-finals. "The two clubs are very similar in terms of club structure," said the 38-year-old. He then wants to focus entirely on the club and largely forego international tournaments. This will then probably also have an impact on the long-standing dual partnership with Gardos, although this will not affect their participation in the European Championship and World Cup.