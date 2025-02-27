Afghan man bought himself a language diploma

"I did this for my family because I really wanted them to come to Austria," said the 35-year-old Afghan, pleading guilty to the charges against him. It is his second marriage. He has two children with his wife and she is pregnant with a third. But a family reunification is out of the question. This is because the man, who now lives in Vorarlberg and works as a forklift driver, is still considered to be entitled to subsidiary protection. This also means that a completed German course is a prerequisite for the extension of his residence permit. The language certificate - in his case B1 - must in turn be presented to the district authority. Only then can the family be considered for immigration via the Austrian integration authority.