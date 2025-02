Winter 2024/2025: 28 percent less precipitation

Brunnenkogel the sunniest and coldest

Keyword "sun": Brunnenkogel (3437 m) was the sunniest place in Austria above 1000 meters with 469 hours of sunshine. However, the lowest winter temperature in the whole of Austria was also measured there in Pitztal on December 23 (minus 22.6 degrees). In Ehrwald (982 m), 17.6 degrees below zero was recorded on January 4 - the lowest temperature below 1000 meters in Tyrol.