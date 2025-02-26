Tax savings days 2025
AK Carinthia: “We are free tax advisors!”
At the beginning of March, employee tax assessment at the tax office is once again an issue for Carinthian employees. As the automatic process only covers a few cases, it is worth going to a tax advisor or the Chamber of Labor.
Once all the relevant information has arrived at the tax office at the end of February, it is time for the employee tax assessment. "Last year, employees received almost twelve million euros back from the tax office with our help," explains AK President Günther Goach. "Many things are not taken into account in the automatic assessment. We help as quickly and easily as possible."
Tax professionals are on hand at the head office in Klagenfurt and all seven district offices to support Carinthian employees. "If you have children, you can get thousands of euros back, and if you don't have any, you can get hundreds of euros back," promises Bernhard Sapetschnig, AK Head of Finance. "During the intensive phase from March 3 to April 30, we will be available to people from Monday to Saturday, including evenings. We are the free tax advisor!"
In addition to this service, the AK is also calling for steps to be taken for commuters, housing costs and an increase in the additional income limit so that employees have more money in their accounts again. One particular issue is the damage caused by disasters. "While companies can write these off over a period of years, employees can only do so once," explains Goach. "That has to change."
