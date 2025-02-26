Hiking in Styria
From alpine pasture to alpine pasture on the snowy Koralpe
Hiking in the footsteps of the White Sulm - this time with the "Krone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti through an idyllic alpine landscape, where the snow-covered Brendlalm and Glitzalm have a special atmosphere.
From Bad Schwanberg, the road leads via St. Anna ob Schwanberg to a well-known alpine pasture area, which is also the source region of the White Sulm. This snowshoe hike on the eastern foothills of the Koralpe impresses with its varied route and the beautiful view of the striking summit.
The easy terrain, well-marked trails and mostly existing tracks make the tour easily accessible even for less experienced winter and snowshoe hikers.
At the Brendlalm and Glitzalm, sunny spots in front of the huts (closed in winter) invite you to take a break.
Conclusion: a winter hike for the soul in the southwest of Styria.
We start at the former Liechtenstein sawmill and follow the forest road uphill until we see the start of the hiking trail on the left towards Brendlhütte. The trail leads gently uphill through a light wooded area to the alpine pastures of the Brendlalm.
A little later, we reach the Brendlhütte (1566 m) - an ideal resting place with several seating options, a fountain and a self-service fridge. Nearby, signs point the way to the Kramerin and Glitzalm.
We follow the hiking trail across the alpine pasture and through a section of forest, where there are a few fallen trees to avoid. Finally, we reach a saddle with the "Kramerin" memorial and a little later we enjoy the unobstructed view of the peaks of the Koralpe.
Facts & Figures
- Hiking data: 12.6 km/ 580 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 5 h.
- Requirements: easy terrain on forest roads and forest paths; No. 587, 05, 588.
- Starting point: from Bad Schwanberg approx. 12 km to the few parking facilities at the former Liechtenstein sawmill; approx. 3.5 km further on there are still parking facilities at the former Jägerwirt; from here hiking trail 505 leads to the Brendlalm.
- Refreshment stops: none during the hike; GH Schmuckbauerwirt, (Mon, Thu rest days), 0676/6092305; GH Pauritsch, (Mon to Wed rest days), 03467/8407; others in Bad Schwanberg.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, office@weg-es.at, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
After passing the open wooden fence, our path leads slightly downhill on a forest road to the alpine pastures of the Glitzalm. After a gentle descent, we discover a crossroads on the right. Here we keep left and descend to the Glitzalm hut (1592 m).
The way back is via the ascent route.
