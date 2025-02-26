Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hiking in Styria

From alpine pasture to alpine pasture on the snowy Koralpe

Nachrichten
26.02.2025 13:38

Hiking in the footsteps of the White Sulm - this time with the "Krone" hiking experts Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti through an idyllic alpine landscape, where the snow-covered Brendlalm and Glitzalm have a special atmosphere.

0 Kommentare

From Bad Schwanberg, the road leads via St. Anna ob Schwanberg to a well-known alpine pasture area, which is also the source region of the White Sulm. This snowshoe hike on the eastern foothills of the Koralpe impresses with its varied route and the beautiful view of the striking summit.

The easy terrain, well-marked trails and mostly existing tracks make the tour easily accessible even for less experienced winter and snowshoe hikers.

This tour is also suitable for less experienced hikers. (Bild: Weges)
This tour is also suitable for less experienced hikers.
(Bild: Weges)

At the Brendlalm and Glitzalm, sunny spots in front of the huts (closed in winter) invite you to take a break.

Conclusion: a winter hike for the soul in the southwest of Styria.

We start at the former Liechtenstein sawmill and follow the forest road uphill until we see the start of the hiking trail on the left towards Brendlhütte. The trail leads gently uphill through a light wooded area to the alpine pastures of the Brendlalm.

A little later, we reach the Brendlhütte (1566 m) - an ideal resting place with several seating options, a fountain and a self-service fridge. Nearby, signs point the way to the Kramerin and Glitzalm.

Wonderful sunny spots invite you to take a break. (Bild: Weges)
Wonderful sunny spots invite you to take a break.
(Bild: Weges)

We follow the hiking trail across the alpine pasture and through a section of forest, where there are a few fallen trees to avoid. Finally, we reach a saddle with the "Kramerin" memorial and a little later we enjoy the unobstructed view of the peaks of the Koralpe.

Facts & Figures

  • Hiking data: 12.6 km/ 580 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 5 h.
  • Requirements: easy terrain on forest roads and forest paths; No. 587, 05, 588.
  • Starting point: from Bad Schwanberg approx. 12 km to the few parking facilities at the former Liechtenstein sawmill; approx. 3.5 km further on there are still parking facilities at the former Jägerwirt; from here hiking trail 505 leads to the Brendlalm.
  • Refreshment stops: none during the hike; GH Schmuckbauerwirt, (Mon, Thu rest days), 0676/6092305; GH Pauritsch, (Mon to Wed rest days), 03467/8407; others in Bad Schwanberg.
  • Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, office@weg-es.at, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.

After passing the open wooden fence, our path leads slightly downhill on a forest road to the alpine pastures of the Glitzalm. After a gentle descent, we discover a crossroads on the right. Here we keep left and descend to the Glitzalm hut (1592 m).

The way back is via the ascent route.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisabeth Zienitzer
Elisabeth Zienitzer
Porträt von Silvia Sarcletti
Silvia Sarcletti
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf