18-year-old Antonelli sets the tone at the start of testing

70 laps by Hamilton in the new Ferrari

On the first of the three days of testing at the Bahrain International, record champion Hamilton was initially unable to finish higher than fifth in the new Ferrari. The Briton was over four tenths of a second slower than Antonelli, completing 70 laps. However, due to the different programs of the teams and drivers, the placings and times are only of very limited significance. Four-time champion Verstappen will be at the wheel of the Red Bull in the afternoon.