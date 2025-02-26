F1 tests in Bahrain
18-year-old Antonelli sets the tone at the start of testing
Just 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli, successor to record world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, set the fastest time on the morning of the opening day of Formula 1 testing in Bahrain. The Italian was allowed to take to the Grand Prix circuit in the Sakhir desert in the new Silver Arrow and relegated the New Zealand Red Bull driver Liam Lawson to second place.
However, the new team-mate of defending champion Max Verstappen had problems here and there keeping the new model of the Austrian-British racing team on the track. His time gap to Antonelli was 0.132 seconds.
While the Italian, who completed an impressive 78 laps, will ride his first Grand Prix in motorsport's premier class at the season opener in Melbourne on March 16, 23-year-old Lawson has already completed at least a few races for the second Red Bull team, Racing Bulls. He is one of a total of six drivers who are starting the season for the first time this year.
70 laps by Hamilton in the new Ferrari
On the first of the three days of testing at the Bahrain International, record champion Hamilton was initially unable to finish higher than fifth in the new Ferrari. The Briton was over four tenths of a second slower than Antonelli, completing 70 laps. However, due to the different programs of the teams and drivers, the placings and times are only of very limited significance. Four-time champion Verstappen will be at the wheel of the Red Bull in the afternoon.
