“Panther style”: From Fortuna to Serie A

Ambition-obsessed and disciplined

Michael Konsel's soccer career was definitely not programmed. At a young age, however, he was already enthusiastic about the round leather and quickly discovered his passion for being a goalkeeper. Until his breakthrough at Rapid, he worked in parallel as an orthopaedic technician, but from his time with the Green-Whites onwards, his ambition could no longer be contained. His career is characterized by a self-determined discipline that ultimately takes him all the way to Serie A.