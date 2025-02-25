Ölz remains stable despite declines

New fresh produce center

Founded in 1938, Rudolf Ölz Meisterbäcker GmbH & Co KG claims to be the Austrian market leader in baked goods and toast, producing more than 100 items and around 30 seasonal products at two locations in Dornbirn throughout the year. In the first half of 2025, a new "fresh service center" is to go into operation in Korneuburg in Lower Austria, replacing the previous logistics operation in Wolkersdorf. The company currently employs around 1060 people.