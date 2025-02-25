Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Baked goods

Ölz remains stable despite declines

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 17:00

The Vorarlberg baked goods company has to accept a slight decline on the domestic market, but makes up for it with exports.

0 Kommentare

The "master baker" Ölz has presented its balance sheet for the past year: Annual sales amounted to 262 million euros - a decline of 1.8 percent. In a press release, the company stated that there had been a slump in the domestic market, but that exports were developing positively - demand was increasing in the Czech Republic and Germany in particular.

With an export ratio of 43%, the international market makes a significant contribution to the company's performance. "Our export business was able to build on the previous year's high level," explained CEO Markus Stammen on Tuesday, commenting on the annual results.

The company has also made some progress in terms of greening. Ölz has committed to halving its CO2 emissions from 2005 to 2030.

The concrete climate protection measures implemented include the further expansion of photovoltaic systems at the company's headquarters and the gradual conversion of the vehicle fleet to HVO100 diesel or electric vehicles.

Barn eggs
Ölz has also been ISO 50001 certified in energy management. Furthermore, Ölz only uses eggs from free-range hens and Fairtrade-certified cocoa for its products.

New fresh produce center
Founded in 1938, Rudolf Ölz Meisterbäcker GmbH & Co KG claims to be the Austrian market leader in baked goods and toast, producing more than 100 items and around 30 seasonal products at two locations in Dornbirn throughout the year. In the first half of 2025, a new "fresh service center" is to go into operation in Korneuburg in Lower Austria, replacing the previous logistics operation in Wolkersdorf. The company currently employs around 1060 people.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf