Baked goods
Ölz remains stable despite declines
The Vorarlberg baked goods company has to accept a slight decline on the domestic market, but makes up for it with exports.
The "master baker" Ölz has presented its balance sheet for the past year: Annual sales amounted to 262 million euros - a decline of 1.8 percent. In a press release, the company stated that there had been a slump in the domestic market, but that exports were developing positively - demand was increasing in the Czech Republic and Germany in particular.
With an export ratio of 43%, the international market makes a significant contribution to the company's performance. "Our export business was able to build on the previous year's high level," explained CEO Markus Stammen on Tuesday, commenting on the annual results.
The company has also made some progress in terms of greening. Ölz has committed to halving its CO2 emissions from 2005 to 2030.
The concrete climate protection measures implemented include the further expansion of photovoltaic systems at the company's headquarters and the gradual conversion of the vehicle fleet to HVO100 diesel or electric vehicles.
Barn eggs
Ölz has also been ISO 50001 certified in energy management. Furthermore, Ölz only uses eggs from free-range hens and Fairtrade-certified cocoa for its products.
New fresh produce center
Founded in 1938, Rudolf Ölz Meisterbäcker GmbH & Co KG claims to be the Austrian market leader in baked goods and toast, producing more than 100 items and around 30 seasonal products at two locations in Dornbirn throughout the year. In the first half of 2025, a new "fresh service center" is to go into operation in Korneuburg in Lower Austria, replacing the previous logistics operation in Wolkersdorf. The company currently employs around 1060 people.
