Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Three years of war

Three years of war: Ukraine at a crossroads

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 18:38

Russia's invasion of Ukraine put an end to peace in Europe. On the third anniversary of the start of the war, a prominent panel at the Austrian-American Society (ÖAG) discusses what comes next in Europe and the world. You can follow the debate in the livestream here from 18:30.

0 Kommentare

What impact is the war in Ukraine having on Austria and Europe, what are the current political contexts and what possible future scenarios are there, also with regard to current developments with the USA?

The third anniversary was primarily influenced by the US U-turn. President Donald Trump is pushing for a quick end to the conflict and is questioning the previous US aid for Ukraine.

The USA recently began high-level talks with Russia on ending the war without representatives from Ukraine or the EU being at the table.

Othmar Karas, President of the European Forum Alpbach and former First Vice President of the EU Parliament, the former Austrian Ambassador in Washington DC, Eva Nowotny, Brigadier Berthold Sandtner, Head of the Institute for Higher Military Leadership at the National Defense Academy, and Oksana Stavrou, journalist and Ukraine expert, will discuss this topic.

The panel discussion will take place on Tuesday evening in the club rooms of the ÖAG. The evening will be hosted by "Krone" journalist Petja Mladenova. You can follow the debate from 18:30 in the livestream above.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf