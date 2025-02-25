Three years of war
Three years of war: Ukraine at a crossroads
Russia's invasion of Ukraine put an end to peace in Europe. On the third anniversary of the start of the war, a prominent panel at the Austrian-American Society (ÖAG) discusses what comes next in Europe and the world. You can follow the debate in the livestream here from 18:30.
What impact is the war in Ukraine having on Austria and Europe, what are the current political contexts and what possible future scenarios are there, also with regard to current developments with the USA?
The third anniversary was primarily influenced by the US U-turn. President Donald Trump is pushing for a quick end to the conflict and is questioning the previous US aid for Ukraine.
The USA recently began high-level talks with Russia on ending the war without representatives from Ukraine or the EU being at the table.
Othmar Karas, President of the European Forum Alpbach and former First Vice President of the EU Parliament, the former Austrian Ambassador in Washington DC, Eva Nowotny, Brigadier Berthold Sandtner, Head of the Institute for Higher Military Leadership at the National Defense Academy, and Oksana Stavrou, journalist and Ukraine expert, will discuss this topic.
The panel discussion will take place on Tuesday evening in the club rooms of the ÖAG. The evening will be hosted by "Krone" journalist Petja Mladenova. You can follow the debate from 18:30 in the livestream above.
