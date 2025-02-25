High-performance AI servers
Apple plans to invest 500 billion dollars in the USA
Following Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, Apple is announcing massive investments in the USA. Over the next four years, the company will spend a total of 500 billion dollars (around 478 billion euros), the iPhone developer announced on Monday.
This includes the establishment of a production facility for high-performance servers for artificial intelligence. Around 20,000 jobs will be created in research and development as part of the planned projects. The announcement came a few days after Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Trump.
The US company is threatened with import duties because it has many of its products assembled in China. During Trump's first term in office, Apple was spared additional duties thanks to an exemption. At that time, the company had promised investments of 350 billion dollars over a period of five years.
In a post on his short message platform Truth Social, Trump thanked Apple and Cook. He said the decision reflected their trust in his administration.
Investment sum also includes films for Apple TV+
The investments announced on Monday reportedly also include orders from suppliers - and the production of films and series for the Apple TV+ streaming service. The company did not want to answer the question of what proportion of the total sum was already planned for orders from US suppliers.
Cooperation with Foxconn to be expanded
Apple is also intensifying its collaboration with Foxconn, the most important iPhone contract manufacturer. Together, the two companies want to set up a factory to build AI servers that will run the software for the AI functions known as "Apple Intelligence". These computers are currently being assembled outside the USA.
At the same time, Apple announced that mass production of processors for iPhones and other devices had begun at the new US plant of Taiwanese contract manufacturer TSMC. In this context, the volume of Apple's Advanced Manufacturing Fund is to be doubled to ten billion dollars. This fund supports research and development.
