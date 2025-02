Ex-cop Fernando celebrates comeback in Brazil

He's back again! Fernando has overcome his injury and celebrated his comeback. The Brazilian played 19 minutes for his new club Red Bull Bragantino in the 2:0 away win against Ponte Preta. He only officially parted company with Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg at the beginning of January. "A very special day, a moment when I had my return to the pitch. Immense happiness to be doing what I love most. May this be just the beginning of a blessed journey," Fernando wrote after his comeback to the pitch and his debut for RB Bragantino.