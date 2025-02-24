Almost 300 victims
Surgeon confesses to “heinous acts” against children
One of the biggest abuse trials in the country's history has begun in France. A 74-year-old surgeon is on trial in Vannes for allegedly abusing almost 300 patients over decades - many of them children who were under anesthesia.
The indictment documents the average age of the victims as only 11 years. The harrowing scope of the trial into hundreds of cases of abuse against a surgeon in France becomes apparent right at the start in the courtroom when a young man steps up to the microphone. "I remember parts of what happened in the recovery room and how I panicked and called for my father," says the man with a long beard in a clear voice.
Man kept meticulous records of abuse
According to the indictment, the abuse against him took place in 1995, when he was a patient of the doctor as a small child. For decades, the surgeon in western France is said to have abused young patients - often during anesthesia - and kept meticulous diaries about it.
The now 74-year-old is on trial in Vannes in western France for the rape and sexual abuse of 299 mostly underage and unconscious patients. Between 1989 and 2014, he is alleged to have abused a total of 158 patients and 141 female patients.
Surgeon does not deny his actions
After the indictment and the names of all the victims were read out, the 74-year-old made a confession. "I committed heinous acts," says the unassuming-looking pensioner with his head bowed. "I realize today that these injuries cannot be wiped away and cannot be repaired," says the doctor.
The prosecution accuses him of abusing a total of 158 patients and 141 female patients between 1989 and 2014. "I must bear the responsibility for my actions and the consequences for the victims, which they will have for the rest of their lives."
Abuse of unconscious children in the operating theater
At the time of the alleged abuse, many victims were in the operating room after an appendectomy, for example, in the anesthesia, waking up, sedation or falling asleep phase, according to the public prosecutor's office.
They were therefore not really aware of the abuse and later found it difficult to report the doctor. He allegedly penetrated his victims with his hands and often disguised his actions as medical examinations, according to the indictment.
A neighbor's complaint got the case rolling
The doctor had already been sentenced to 15 years in prison for four cases of abuse in 2020. The investigation was triggered in 2017 by a complaint from a neighbor whose six-year-old daughter was abused by the doctor in the garden. In 2005, the doctor had already been given a suspended sentence for possessing child pornography images, without this having any disciplinary consequences for his work as a doctor.
Hardly any of his colleagues were suspicious
The investigators also looked into the question of why the doctor's actions were not noticed in one of the clinics where he worked over the years. As the newspaper "Le Monde" reported with reference to the investigation, none of the 100 or so colleagues questioned by the accused had any concrete suspicions.
Only two doctors thought the surgeon was strange - but there was no response to tips from higher-ups. His ex-wife also claims to have only found out about the ongoing abuse when her former husband was arrested.
Huge trial with hundreds of participants
In order to deal with the doctor's accusations in what is probably the largest child abuse trial in France to date, special buildings have been constructed near the court in the provincial town of Vannes at a cost of millions.
They have to provide space for the almost 300 victims and their lawyers. The trial is expected to last until June. The retired doctor faces up to 20 years in prison.
