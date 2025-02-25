Top summer tire rating for driving safety for the first time

Dramatic differences in braking

The most serious differences were seen in the braking test on a wet road at 80 km/h. There was a difference of 17 meters in braking distance between the best in this test (Continental SportContact 7) and the worst (Doublecoin DC-100). "At the point where the vehicle with the Continental tire comes to a stop, the same car with the Doublecoin still has a residual speed of around 49 km/h on the speedometer," explains ÖAMTC technician Steffan Kerbl. As a result, the "Doublecoin DC-100" receives a "not sufficient" in the "driving safety" rating, which ultimately also affects the overall score.