Following Trump's harsh words and to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian parliament should have symbolically expressed its support for Volodymyr Zelensky - but the vote ended in disgrace for the President in front of the EU Commission.
In the special session convened to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, the resolution in support of Zelensky received only 218 votes instead of the necessary 226.
54 MPs registered in the chamber did not take part in the vote. Among them were 38 representatives of the presidential party "Servants of the People".
Top politicians from numerous allies traveled to the Ukrainian capital as a sign of solidarity:
"His mandate is not in doubt"
"The Supreme Rada reminds once again that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi was elected in free, transparent, democratic elections. His mandate is not in doubt by the Ukrainian people and the Supreme Rada of Ukraine," the paper stated.
It also referred to Article 108 of the Ukrainian constitution, according to which the incumbent head of state holds office until the next elected president takes office.
If the mood changes, important agreementscould fail
Zelensky's regular term of office ended in May last year. However, elections cannot be held due to the current martial law. So far, the Ukrainian head of state has been able to rely on changing majorities in parliament, as his own party's MPs are not always present in sufficient numbers.
Without parliamentary support, international agreements such as a peace treaty with Russia or the discussed raw materials agreement with the USA cannot be ratified and come into force.
US President Donald Trump recently attacked Zelenskyi as a "dictator without elections". Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for three years with Western help.
