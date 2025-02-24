Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Four newborns

Cats left behind in apartment for two months

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 16:00

From the beginning of June to the end of July 2024, a senior couple were not in their apartment in Linz. However, the cats, including four newborns, were very much at home. A neighbor noticed the animal suffering and all the cats survived. The couple were sentenced on Monday at Linz Provincial Court. 

0 Kommentare

An extremely pungent smell of garbage and faeces had emanated from the apartment. Not only that: the kittens tried to force their way out of the open window, which a neighbor noticed. The fire department, police and two municipal employees then entered the apartment in Neue Heimat in Linz. They were met with a sad sight.

A bag of food saved the day
The apartment was completely littered, and due to a lack of fresh litter in the "Kistl", half the apartment had become a litter box. There was no water, only a torn-open food bag satisfied the animals' hunger for weeks. The couple had left six cats, four newborns and the two parents behind. After the woman (76) suffered a stroke at the beginning of June, the couple had gone away for a long time while the cats suffered in the hot and littered apartment without water.

Zitat Icon

I loved my Mimi and would never have left her alone for any length of time.

76-Jährige vor Gericht

Acquaintances never came
"I loved my Mimi, I would never have left her alone for any length of time," the 76-year-old claimed at the Linz Regional Court on Monday, saying that she had paid a distant acquaintance to feed the animals - but she never came. Similarly, the couple, who had already failed to appear at the first hearing, also had to appear at the second hearing on Monday. 

After two months, all six cats were rescued. The couple were each sentenced to five months' conditional imprisonment for cruelty to animals, not yet legally binding.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf