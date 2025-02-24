Cats left behind in apartment for two months

A bag of food saved the day

The apartment was completely littered, and due to a lack of fresh litter in the "Kistl", half the apartment had become a litter box. There was no water, only a torn-open food bag satisfied the animals' hunger for weeks. The couple had left six cats, four newborns and the two parents behind. After the woman (76) suffered a stroke at the beginning of June, the couple had gone away for a long time while the cats suffered in the hot and littered apartment without water.