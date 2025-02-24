Promotion
The Austrian Armed Forces has its first woman Major General
The Austrian Armed Forces have a woman with the rank of Major General for the first time. Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) recently promoted Sylvia Sperandio to the military rank of Major General and put her in charge of Directorate 8 - Military Health.
Tanner was delighted about the "experienced officer" and at the same time "strong woman" at the head of the health service in the Austrian Armed Forces and about the fact that she had been able to appoint a woman to the rank of Major General for the first time and thus to such an important military position. "Women are now at the top of directorates, departments and also in units of the troops," says Tanner.
For Sperandio, it is "an honor to now be able to assume responsibility for the Austrian Armed Forces' healthcare system as a major general", as she said in a written statement. The medical services of the Austrian Armed Forces have developed continuously in recent years. As a medical doctor, she is looking forward to continuing to shape and modernize the future of this area.
A soldier for over 27 years
Born in Vöcklabruck, she has been a soldier in the Austrian Armed Forces for over 27 years. After graduating from high school, she studied human medicine at the University of Vienna, where she received her doctorate in 1993. She later obtained a doctorate in psychotherapy science and an MBA in health care management. In 1998, she was one of the first women ever to join the Panzer Reconnaissance Battalion 3 in Mistelbach. According to the army, the 58-year-old has repeatedly been in command of medical facilities throughout her career.
