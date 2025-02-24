The Austrian Armed Forces has its first woman Major General

A soldier for over 27 years

Born in Vöcklabruck, she has been a soldier in the Austrian Armed Forces for over 27 years. After graduating from high school, she studied human medicine at the University of Vienna, where she received her doctorate in 1993. She later obtained a doctorate in psychotherapy science and an MBA in health care management. In 1998, she was one of the first women ever to join the Panzer Reconnaissance Battalion 3 in Mistelbach. According to the army, the 58-year-old has repeatedly been in command of medical facilities throughout her career.