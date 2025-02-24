Our food: when do we take a stand?

A standardized system would finally create clarity. Anyone who wants to buy products from better husbandry conditions should be able to recognize this at first glance - without a lot of guesswork in the supermarket. More transparency means more conscious purchasing decisions - and a chance for better animal welfare.

It works for our neighbors

In Germany, there is already a standardized system for animal welfare labelling. It clearly shows how an animal was kept - and this has consequences. Products from poorer husbandry systems are increasingly being removed from the range, while the demand for more animal-friendly alternatives is increasing. Consumers are making more conscious decisions and this improves conditions for the animals in the long term.