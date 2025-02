Siezenheimers cheered at the Schnalzerfest in the end

More than 1300 Schnalzer from "drent und herent", i.e. from Bavaria and Salzburg, met in the Bavarian border town and neighboring town of Wals-Siezenheim on Sunday. In the Preisschnalzen competition, the pass consisting of nine Schnalzers with the best rhythm and sense of rhythm is awarded a prize. The judges have no view of the passes. They don't know who is snapping and judge purely by ear.