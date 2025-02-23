Big plus for AfD
The AfD's electoral success - it came second in the federal elections in Germany - is also causing joy in Austria. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl sees nothing less than a "firewall" that has been torn down, spurred on by a "patriotic turnaround". However, other Austrian parties also had reason to celebrate.
Compared to the last election, the AfD even doubled its share of the vote. This also caused jubilation in Austria. "I warmly congratulate top candidate Alice Weidel and the Alternative for Germany on this great election success," Kickl wrote in a press release.
In his usual eloquent manner, he used the opportunity to emphasize that there is a huge gaping hole in the often-cited "firewall of the united parties", Kickl continued. A "gentle, soothing wind of the freedom of 1989" was blowing through the Federal Republic today.
Babler: "Extremely dangerous development"
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler also reacted to the AfD result. Babler saw it as "a highly dangerous development that we are experiencing not only in Austria and Germany, but internationally. They are stirring up fears, playing people off against each other and attacking the achievements of our democracy," Babler explained on the online platform X, without addressing the poor result of his sister party, the SPD.
"It is good that we have been spared a blue chancellor in Austria. I hope that the constructive forces in Germany will now also join forces, take responsibility and prevent a blue government."
Stocker is pleased about the "election victory of the center"
But the chancellor-to-be, Christian Stocker (ÖVP), also looks to his neighboring country with satisfaction: "This is what the people in Germany, but also in many other European countries, want," he said, pleased with the clear election victory of the CDU/CSU.
Election winner and CDU candidate for Chancellor Friedrich Merz had been able to score points with both clear content and consistent conservative policies. Like Austria, Germany was facing many challenges. The election victory was a success for the "democratic center", continued the ÖVP leader.
Kogler acknowledges respectful success
Werner Kogler, Federal Spokesperson for the Greens, praised the fact that the Green sister party in Germany "as the only one of the three coalition partners of the German government - was able to achieve a respectable and respectable result". Despite the "fierce headwinds, the disinformation campaigns and the cyber attacks from Russia", the Greens had stood firm and largely maintained their result, Kogler emphasized on the online platform Bluesky.
KPÖ sees "impressive election success"
The KPÖ congratulated the Left Party "on an impressive election success". "Heidi Reichinnek, Jan van Aken and all members and activists of the Left have made an impressive comeback in recent months," said KPÖ spokesperson Tobias Schweiger in a press release.
Clear social positions, a renunciation of politicians' salaries and a clear position against the shift to the right had appealed to many voters who were disappointed by the established parties, said Schweiger.
