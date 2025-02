Woman fell 13 meters into the forest on a toboggan

The 41-year-old woman and her 39-year-old husband were descending the closed toboggan run from Lanerköpfel to Niederau at around 10.30 am on Saturday when the accident occurred. In the middle section of the toboggan run, the woman went over the right edge of the toboggan run for as yet unknown reasons and fell around 13 meters into the terrain, where she came to rest in the undergrowth.