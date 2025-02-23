Despite a bad crash
Leonie Zegg can crown a top season with a medal
When Leonie Zegg recently crashed in the European Cup Super-G in Bardonecchia, not only the coaches but also the 20-year-old from Lech were left breathless for a moment. But "Zeggi" was incredibly lucky - she escaped without any major injuries and is looking to surprise at the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio next week.
"I'd be lying if I said that the thought of a medal wasn't somewhere in the back of my mind," says Leonie Zegg, making no secret of her desire to compete for precious metal in the speed disciplines at the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio. And this despite the fact that the 20-year-old from Lech escaped without any serious injuries after a heavy crash in a European Cup Super-G in Bardonecchia (It) (video in Instagram post), but still had to take a break from skiing. "I see it as a positive, I was able to work on my fitness again, which is certainly not a disadvantage."
Last winter, the head skier had to finance part of the season herself as a member of the ÖSV support group. Thanks to great results in the European Cup, however, she was nominated for the JWM in France - where she came 13th in the downhill and 21st in the super-G - and was included in the ÖSV squad ahead of the new season.
In the current season, she finished third in the downhill in Zauchensee for the first time on a European Cup podium and also achieved her first top 10 finish in the super-G in eighth place. "A medal in Tarvis would simply top my already great season," grins "Zeggi".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.