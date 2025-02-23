Leonie Zegg can crown a top season with a medal

"I'd be lying if I said that the thought of a medal wasn't somewhere in the back of my mind," says Leonie Zegg, making no secret of her desire to compete for precious metal in the speed disciplines at the Junior World Championships in Tarvisio. And this despite the fact that the 20-year-old from Lech escaped without any serious injuries after a heavy crash in a European Cup Super-G in Bardonecchia (It) (video in Instagram post), but still had to take a break from skiing. "I see it as a positive, I was able to work on my fitness again, which is certainly not a disadvantage."