After mix-up
Hamas hands over the body of Shiri Bibas to Israel
According to Israeli sources, the body of the woman handed over by the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip is that of kidnapped hostage Shiri Bibas. The woman's mortal remains, together with those of her two sons, were supposed to have been returned to Israel on Thursday. However, the coffin that Hamas had handed over to the Red Cross contained the body of another, unknown woman.
The mix-up - whether deliberate or accidental - caused great outrage in Israel. The terrorist organization later admitted a possible mistake and handed over another body to the Red Cross on Friday.
"Murdered while being held hostage"
According to a spokeswoman, the kibbutz has now announced "with deep sorrow that she was murdered while being held hostage in Gaza". The mortal remains of the woman, who also had German citizenship, were examined in a forensic institute in Tel Aviv.
The Israeli army had already confirmed the death of Shiri's two young children, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, on Friday night.
According to experts based on intelligence information and forensic investigation results, Ariel and Kfir were murdered in captivity by terrorists in November 2023.
Hamas does not recognize the cause of death of the boys
According to Hamas, they were killed in an Israeli bombardment. The claims of both sides could not initially be independently verified. At the time of their abduction in October 2023, Ariel Bibas was four years old and his little brother Kfir was only ten months old.
