Lucky mistake
Gas station attendant gave wrong lottery ticket: woman now a millionaire
At first Kelly wanted to exchange the ticket. But instead she scratched it off. Now she is two million dollars (1.91 million euros) richer.
After filling up with gas, Kelly Lindsay just wanted to pay quickly and add another lottery ticket. But the gas station attendant made a mistake and gave her a scratch card by mistake. "When I realized it in the parking lot, I was furious," recalls the 52-year-old from Carrollton in the US state of Virginia.
But Lindsay only realized this when she had already parked in front of a supermarket. "At first I wanted to drive back to the petrol station and exchange the ticket for my favorite lottery game."
Kelly Lindsay
But then she decided against it and scratched off the fields of the "Money Blitz" ticket with a coin, only to see that she had won two million dollars (about 1.9 million euros). When handing over the check, she joked: "I'm now over being mad about the mistake."
As recently as March 2024, a mistake when buying a lottery ticket also led to a woman in Virginia becoming a millionaire. Miriam Long pressed "Powerball" instead of "Mega Millions" on the machine and won a million dollars.
