Man seriously injured
Car battery exploded in the living room!
When the car battery he had parked in his living room began to smoke, a man from Carinthia tried to carry it outside - and it exploded! The 34-year-old was seriously injured and flown to Graz Regional Hospital by the rescue helicopter team.
At around 2.30 p.m. on Friday, a loud bang can be heard from the car battery parked in the living room of a house in the Villach-Land district and smoke rises. A 34-year-old man from the area wants to take the battery outside quickly, but it explodes.
The force of the detonation rips the patio door from its anchoring and throws it into the garden.
The seriously injured man calls for help and a neighbor sets the rescue chain in motion. After first aid, the 34-year-old was flown to Graz Regional Hospital.
The Arriach volunteer fire department was deployed with 20 firefighters and carried out the necessary extinguishing work. The house sustained considerable damage.
The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating the fire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
