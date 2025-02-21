Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bird perched on shield

Poacher shot a buzzard from a car

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 20:00

What happened on Friday afternoon in Upper Carinthia is unbelievable: A still unknown person shot at a buzzard from a car across the road! He left the dead animal where it lay and drove off in his BMW. The police are hoping for information about the perpetrator.

0 Kommentare

At around 2.40 p.m. on Friday, a 54-year-old woman from the district of Spittal observed how a currently unknown driver of a white BMW X3 stopped on the slip road to the B106 south of the main road in Obervellach and shot at a buzzard sitting on a sign north of the B106 from the car across the road.

The bird of prey was shot in the process. After the act, the unknown man drove off in the direction of Gratschach.

The witness brought the shot bird to the Obervellach police station and filed a report.

Information on the shooter requested
The police are appealing for information leading to the perpetrator. Anyone who has made observations about the incident or can provide information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Obervellach police station on 059 133 2232.

Not the first illegal shot at a buzzard
In January 2023, a female buzzard was shot at Lake Weissensee - with a BB gun. The bird was nursed back to health in the Landskron Castle eagle arena.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf