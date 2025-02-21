Round table on Ukraine: “Could do more”

For Andreas Minnich of the People's Party, Austria should continue its traditional role of diplomacy and contribute to peace mediation: "With the OSCE and UN headquarters in Vienna, I believe that we have the best conditions to help create a positive and hopefully honest peace. Ukraine must certainly not be ignored in the peace negotiations. Of course, there will be no peace without America. We have already discussed this here today. We also need strong security guarantees. Europe will have to play its part to the maximum. But there will be no getting around America either."