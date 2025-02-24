Vorteilswelt
Breast cancer

Monitoring therapy using finger sweat

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 06:30

A research team from the University of Vienna and MedUni Vienna has developed an innovative method to analyze metabolic changes in finger sweat. This can be used to obtain information about the course of the disease, the effects of therapy and individual lifestyle habits.

0 Kommentare

Finger sweat contains molecules from the "interstitial" fluid (circulating between the cells), which is otherwise difficult to access and is of medical importance as a site of action for many therapeutic agents. Until now, it has been difficult to examine this fluid for various parameters.

Now scientists from the University and MedUni Vienna have developed a new method: "Patients hold a piece of moistened special paper between their thumb and index finger to collect a tiny amount of sweat. They can easily do this themselves and are not exposed to the stress of unpleasant, invasive procedures, which would also have to be carried out by medical staff," explains Assistant Professor Dr. Samuel Meier-Menches, co-study leader at the Institute of Analytical Chemistry, University of Vienna.

The researchers then examine the finger sweat for its composition. The method has now been tested for the first time in breast cancer patients during the first chemotherapy phase.

"We were able to show that this type of analysis enables precise monitoring of the treatment response and metabolic changes in breast cancer - without constantly taking blood samples from those affected," says first author of the study Dr. Michael Bolliger, Department of General Surgery, MedUni Vienna. Further studies are planned.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Monika Kotasek-Rissel
Monika Kotasek-Rissel
