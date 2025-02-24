Monitoring therapy using finger sweat

Now scientists from the University and MedUni Vienna have developed a new method: "Patients hold a piece of moistened special paper between their thumb and index finger to collect a tiny amount of sweat. They can easily do this themselves and are not exposed to the stress of unpleasant, invasive procedures, which would also have to be carried out by medical staff," explains Assistant Professor Dr. Samuel Meier-Menches, co-study leader at the Institute of Analytical Chemistry, University of Vienna.