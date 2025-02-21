"Shit is hitting the fan"
Böhmermann warns of a fascist Germany
Germany likes to see itself as the world champion of coming to terms with the past. With countless monuments and memorials, the country is trying to come to terms with its responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era. But according to German satirist Jan Böhmermann, it is precisely this way of dealing with its own history that could have facilitated the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
In a video contribution for the "New York Times" entitled "The Far Right is Rising in the Land of 'Never Again'", Böhmermann analyzes current political developments in Germany. He uses his typical satirical style: sitting at his desk in a suit, he presents statistics, video clips and explains German idiosyncrasies to the English-speaking audience.
The upcoming general election, in which the AfD could receive around 20 percent of the vote according to polls, is a particular focus.
"Were really good at inventing Nazis"
"Germans are inventive," says Böhmermann in his video. "But of course there's something else we Germans were really good at: Inventing Nazis." He criticizes the fact that although Germany reflects extensively on its past, there are no clear instructions for "never again". This makes it easy for the AfD to operate in this vacuum.
As an example, Böhmermann shows a speech by Björn Höcke, the leader of the AfD parliamentary group in Thuringia, who called for a "180-degree turn" in the culture of remembrance. Böhmermann comments: "Höcke sounds a bit Hitleresque." He also recalls Alexander Gauland's controversial statement that Hitler and the Nazis were just a "bird's-eye view" in over 1000 years of German history. He also plays a clip in which AfD top candidate Alice Weidel refers to Adolf Hitler as a "communist".
Draws comparison with tech billionaire Musk
Böhmermann argues that Nazis never completely disappeared in Germany after the Second World War. He refers to the racist murders committed by the NSU and criticizes the increasing ignorance of history. "The AfD can say and do Nazi things as long as it aggressively rejects the idea that anyone was ever a Nazi." As an example, he cites the controversial tech billionaire Elon Musk, who gave a Hitler salute but denied being a Nazi.
"They just want Germany to be great again"
At the end of the video, Böhmermann asks the question: "Should the rest of the world be worried about a fascist comeback of Germany?" His answer: "Yes, yes! But hello, and that's right." In English, he adds: "You should be worried."
He concludes with an adaptation of Donald Trump's election campaign slogan: "The AfD is not the new Nazi party. They just want Germany to be great again. And that's why now, in Germany, the shit is hitting the fan."
