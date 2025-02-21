Will last until 2028
Floridsdorf’s “school ruin” is finally being renovated
After uproarious photos and protests from parents, planning for a renovation is now in full swing. However, the renovation of the elementary school in Vienna-Floridsdorf will take until 2028.
The "Krone" report on the disastrous state of a Floridsdorf school caused a stir. "When I entered the school, I was gripped by absolute horror. The school is not just old, it's dilapidated! This school resembles a dilapidated ruin." That was the dramatic verdict of the parents. The city is aware of the problem.
Alternative school becomes youth center
The "Krone" has now been presented with a further timetable for eliminating this blot on Vienna's education system. The good news is that the planning phase is already underway and preparatory work will begin in the summer. The bad news: the work will take at least until 2028. The renovation of the school itself will take place in two stages: In June 2026, the first part of the school will move to the replacement site to make way for the renovation work. One year later, in July 2027, the first classes will return to the renovated part, while the second construction phase begins. The entire school is to be modernized and put back into operation by July 2028. The demolition of the replacement quarters to the youth center will be completed by January 2029.
Open spaces will also be renovated
In addition to the structural renovation of the buildings, the project also includes improvements to the gymnasium and a redesign of the open spaces. "We are aware of the importance of a modern and safe learning environment and are working to offer pupils the best possible conditions," says the city.
