Floridsdorf’s “school ruin” is finally being renovated

Alternative school becomes youth center

The "Krone" has now been presented with a further timetable for eliminating this blot on Vienna's education system. The good news is that the planning phase is already underway and preparatory work will begin in the summer. The bad news: the work will take at least until 2028. The renovation of the school itself will take place in two stages: In June 2026, the first part of the school will move to the replacement site to make way for the renovation work. One year later, in July 2027, the first classes will return to the renovated part, while the second construction phase begins. The entire school is to be modernized and put back into operation by July 2028. The demolition of the replacement quarters to the youth center will be completed by January 2029.