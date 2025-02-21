Against power games and irresponsibility

"Exactly 144 days after the national elections, there is still no federal government," emphasized Green Party leader Eva Hammerer. Two rounds of negotiations had failed due to power games and tactics. That was simply irresponsible. Her party is more reliable and by no means as untruthful as the ÖVP at federal and state level. "If you vote black, you can quickly wake up with a black eye," says Hammerer with regard to the coalition in the federal state. "Markus Wallner advertised that he would vote for him so that the blue party wouldn't come to power - now the FPÖ is in government." Green Party leader Daniel Zadra is not at all satisfied with this government. He sees a lack of courage and a lack of a spirit of optimism and passion. "We Greens want to be the antithesis in the municipalities!"