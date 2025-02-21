Municipal elections 2025
Against power games and irresponsibility
The Vorarlberg Greens presented their ideas for the municipal elections on Thursday and focused on the topics of education, affordable housing and liveable town centers.
"Exactly 144 days after the national elections, there is still no federal government," emphasized Green Party leader Eva Hammerer. Two rounds of negotiations had failed due to power games and tactics. That was simply irresponsible. Her party is more reliable and by no means as untruthful as the ÖVP at federal and state level. "If you vote black, you can quickly wake up with a black eye," says Hammerer with regard to the coalition in the federal state. "Markus Wallner advertised that he would vote for him so that the blue party wouldn't come to power - now the FPÖ is in government." Green Party leader Daniel Zadra is not at all satisfied with this government. He sees a lack of courage and a lack of a spirit of optimism and passion. "We Greens want to be the antithesis in the municipalities!"
Two mayoral offices to be defended
In the municipal elections on March 16, his party is running in 23 municipalities, in twelve of which the Greens are also putting forward their own mayoral candidate. In the most recent municipal elections in 2020, the Vorarlberg Greens succeeded in winning a mayoral post for the first time. Frank Matt has an excellent chance of defending his office in Lochau, as does his party colleague Stefan Übelhör in Höchst, who has been at the helm of the municipality since 2022. However, the Greens also want to score points in the cities. In Hohenems, lead candidate Maria Benzer wants to focus on improving educational opportunities for children and young people. A concern that is also close to the heart of Juliane Alton from Dornbirn: "Children need all-day schools. They should be available in every district."
Combating vacancies with a second home tax
Feldkirch's top candidate Clemens Rauch, like Bregenz Deputy Mayor Sandra Schoch, wants to campaign for affordable housing and minimize vacancies. "All large residential buildings should have 25 percent non-profit apartments," demands Schoch. The second home levy has already been successfully implemented in Bregenz. "We want vibrant housing instead of dark second homes."
However, people need more than their own four walls to feel comfortable in their place of residence. Frank Matt, head of Lochau, points to successfully implemented projects that have increased the quality of life in his community, citing the new children's house as an example.
Environmental protection is in the DNA
Lustenau's top candidate Simon Vetter would like to see a lively town center. "There are lots of ideas, but no one to take them into their own hands." If he were head of the town, the Blue Square with its surrounding stores and restaurants would be at the top of his agenda. And what about sustainability, environmental and climate protection? "These issues are always on our agenda - they're practically in our DNA."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
