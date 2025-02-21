Because of Trump threat!
Royal summit in Greenland canceled
It was supposed to be a spectacular reunion in the far north: King Frederik X of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway were planning a joint trip to Greenland. A continuation of their exploration adventure from 2009 - but now the royal prestige project has been put on ice!
As the Swedish newspaper "Expressen" reports, there were concrete plans to travel to Greenland in the spring. However, in view of the current geopolitical situation, the royal expedition has been canceled without further ado. The background: the political uncertainty surrounding the future of Greenland.
Trump wants Greenland
US President Donald Trump has threatened not only to take back the Panama Canal, but also to annex Greenland to the USA during his second four-year term of office.
Royals back down!
Scandinavia's royals, who have been campaigning for environmental protection and sustainable development in the Arctic for years, have been forced to cancel their planned trip.
Margareta Thorgren, spokeswoman for the Swedish royal family, confirms the decision: "For several years we have been planning and wishing to repeat the path we have taken together with Denmark and Norway in terms of sustainability and environmental protection. However, due to the current situation, this is not possible at the moment."
What does this mean for the future?
It remains uncertain whether King Frederik, Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Haakon will be able to make up for their trip at some point. But one thing is for sure: the Arctic remains a royal favorite - with or without the Trump threat!
