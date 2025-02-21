City announces H. C. Artmann scholarship

Hans Carl Artmann (1921-2000) was an Austrian poet and writer, known for his early poems in Viennese dialect. He was an important representative of the literary avant-garde and co-founder of the "Wiener Gruppe". Artmann was not only active as a poet, but also as a translator and promoter of young authors. In 1991 he was awarded the Literature Prize of the City of Salzburg's Cultural Fund, and since May 2003 the square in front of the Literaturhaus Salzburg has borne his name.