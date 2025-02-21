Water pipe bursts
Detroit neighborhood trapped in 50 cm layer of ice
Imagine waking up in the morning to find that your entire neighborhood is not only flooded, but also frozen. That's exactly what happened in Detroit, Michigan, after a 137-centimeter-thick water main burst.
The almost 100-year-old water pipe burst in the south-west of the city at around 4 a.m., causing massive flooding, according to Mayor Mike Duggan. With temperatures as low as minus 21 degrees, the leaking water quickly turned into a layer of ice up to 50 centimeters thick, freezing vehicles and houses (see video above).
Cars frozen up to the wheel arches
Videos show cars frozen up to their wheel arches and also covered in snow. The streets in the neighborhood look like a frozen river. The Wheather Channel (TWC), a US provider of weather forecasts and weather-related news, reports that the main water pipe has probably burst as a result of the low temperatures.
According to CNN, there are nearly 400 homes in the flood zone. Some of their residents decided to lace up their skates and use the ice for ice skating.
The current icy cold has also caused Lake Michigan in the north-east of the USA - one of the five Great Lakes of North America - to partially freeze over. The lake, which is larger in area than Switzerland, borders the US states of Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
