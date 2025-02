F1 rookie self-critical: “That was my mistake”

"I only got through the second time," revealed Bearman at the big Formula 1 launch show in London. "I didn't stop at a stop sign. I didn't disregard it completely, I just rolled towards it instead of stopping properly. There are no such signs on racetracks," was the 19-year-old's justification. "That was typical me, or typical racing driver: I thought I could get through without any driving lessons. That was my mistake. After that, I took a few driving lessons before taking the test again." This time with success, Bearman is now allowed to drive cars in Formula 1 as well as in road traffic - sometimes faster, sometimes more carefully ...