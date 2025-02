Experts warn of dependence on Taiwan

Danger of shortages even without an escalation of the conflict

The automotive sector is particularly dependent, Gaydoul explained. Due to the sharp rise in demand in this sector, shortages could arise even without an escalation over Taiwan. "The global automotive market is growing, vehicles are becoming more electric and new production capacities are not being created quickly enough." Another semiconductor crisis, such as the one between 2020 and 2023, is only "a matter of time".