Fake attack?
No attack? Wanted to put me in the “victim role”
The furor following an alleged attack on the mayor of Vösendorf, Hannes Koza, was huge. Now he has surprisingly rowed back: he wanted to put himself in a "victim role" - and is stepping down as mayor.
Outraged reactions to the alleged attack on Koza last December even reached as far as the provincial governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.
Pictures of injuries on social media
A stranger had brutally attacked, knocked down and threatened to kill the head of the village Hannes Koza on Tuesday evening, he also told the "Krone" newspaper at the time. His wife posted a picture of his injuries on social media.
He had been on his way home when a stranger intercepted him in Vösendorf Castle Park and then punched him in the face, she explained at the time. Koza fell to the ground and then the stranger said to him: "You won't survive tomorrow's meeting!" (Note: This is said to have been the local council meeting).
Police launched an investigation
Koza filed a complaint and went to the hospital for an X-ray examination. The municipal council meeting was then monitored by the police, but passed without incident. The Vösendorf police station and the State Office for State Protection and Counter Extremism (LSE) began investigations.
Now, however, the tide seems to have turned completely in the case. "The personal attacks and constant complaints against me and my wife have increased rather than decreased," the ÖVP politician wrote on his Facebook page, alluding to the heated reporting about him in the months before.
No longer a victim, but now an accused
Koza's seemingly surprising statement is probably due to the latest results of the police investigation. As the "Kurier" first reported, the suspicion that the mayor faked the attack seems to have been confirmed - there had been doubts about Koza's account from the outset.
Erich Habitzl, spokesman for the Wiener Neustadt public prosecutor's office, confirmed to the newspaper that the mayor is now no longer a victim but a defendant in the criminal proceedings. Koza himself had also been informed by the police that he had to appear for questioning.
"Had hope that attacks would finally stop"
"This situation put more psychological strain on me than I was willing or able to admit. I looked for ways and means to deal with this burden, but ultimately failed", he continued to row back in his statement on Facebook. He had wanted to put himself in a victim role "in the hope that the personal attacks would finally stop."
The politician leaves open the question of how the alleged injuries to his face occurred, as well as the question of whether or not there was actually an attack. However, he himself drew personal conclusions - and resigned from the office of mayor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
