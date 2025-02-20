Vorteilswelt
Signa Retail dropped from global retailer ranking

20.02.2025 16:29

The insolvent Signa Retail Group has been dropped from the ranking of the top 250 retailers worldwide. These include Kika/Leiner, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, KaDeWe, Selfridges and Globus. Domestic companies represented in the ranking, however, are the supermarket chain Spar and the furniture chain XXXLutz.

Spar improved by seven places to 77th place, XXXLutz overtook 23 retail groups and made it to 180th place. The two companies are "not only firmly anchored in international competition", but also "set standards for many other companies in Austria", said Deloitte Austria partner Orsolya Hegedüs. The sales figures of the largest retail groups worldwide from the 2023 financial year were analyzed for the result.

The turnover of retail companies increased by 3.6 percent. The Deloitte report attributed the low figure to competitive pressure, declining consumer spending and political uncertainty. The ranking is led by the US retail giants Walmart, Amazon and Costco.

The insolvent Signa Retail Group, on the other hand, dropped out of the ranking; in the last ranking by the consulting firm Deloitte, it was still in 124th place.

"Responding to needs"
"In order to remain competitive, retailers must now demonstrate adaptability," said the Deloitte retail expert. Above all, the changing needs of consumers must be "constantly monitored and responded to in a sustainable manner". In addition, the integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the focus on sustainability are "crucial".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

