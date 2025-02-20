Kika/Leiner etc.
Signa Retail dropped from global retailer ranking
The insolvent Signa Retail Group has been dropped from the ranking of the top 250 retailers worldwide. These include Kika/Leiner, Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, KaDeWe, Selfridges and Globus. Domestic companies represented in the ranking, however, are the supermarket chain Spar and the furniture chain XXXLutz.
Spar improved by seven places to 77th place, XXXLutz overtook 23 retail groups and made it to 180th place. The two companies are "not only firmly anchored in international competition", but also "set standards for many other companies in Austria", said Deloitte Austria partner Orsolya Hegedüs. The sales figures of the largest retail groups worldwide from the 2023 financial year were analyzed for the result.
The turnover of retail companies increased by 3.6 percent. The Deloitte report attributed the low figure to competitive pressure, declining consumer spending and political uncertainty. The ranking is led by the US retail giants Walmart, Amazon and Costco.
The insolvent Signa Retail Group, on the other hand, dropped out of the ranking; in the last ranking by the consulting firm Deloitte, it was still in 124th place.
"Responding to needs"
"In order to remain competitive, retailers must now demonstrate adaptability," said the Deloitte retail expert. Above all, the changing needs of consumers must be "constantly monitored and responded to in a sustainable manner". In addition, the integration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the focus on sustainability are "crucial".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.