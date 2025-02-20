"Protecting children"
After the attack: kindergarten closes its doors
After the religiously motivated attack, fear is running rampant in the city of Drau. Many people are worried about their safety, especially in the areas around the main railway station, and the Drau areas are being avoided - especially in the evenings. And barely a week after the terrible attack, the first steps are already being taken.
Security precautions around schools and kindergartens have been increased. The private daycare center operator "Sonnenstrahl" near Westbahnhof has also reacted and tightened its own security measures.
Parents whose children are cared for in the operator's facilities received a letter after Saturday's attack, which is available to the "Krone". In it, they were informed that the front doors would remain locked.
"This step is to protect the children and staff. We have been considering such a measure for some time. Now it seemed sensible to finally implement it," Sophie Nelhiebel, Managing Director of "Sonnenstrahl", confirmed to the "Krone".
This means that the doors to the daycare centers will now remain closed between 9 and 11.30 am and from 1 to 2 pm. Access is then only possible by prior arrangement and by the educational staff themselves.
Carnival parades canceled
The Villach carnival parade and all TV broadcasts of the carnival sessions were canceled after the horrific attack - we reported. Now other guilds are following suit: There will also be no parade in Arnoldstein this year.
The event had been planned for Shrove Tuesday, March 4: "Our thoughts are with those affected and their families at this difficult time. Now it is particularly important to be there for each other and stand together," says the municipality. The Rose Monday concert is to take place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.