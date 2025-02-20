Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Speculation in the Vatican

Will sick Pope Francis resign after all?

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 13:19

The Vatican and the faithful around the world have been worried about Pope Francis for days. It was reported on Wednesday evening that the 88-year-old pontiff's condition was stable and that his blood values had improved slightly. Nevertheless, the worst is already being expected. Now new speculation has arisen: Francis could resign from office after all.

0 Kommentare

The former Vatican Minister of Culture, Italian Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, said in a radio interview: "There is no doubt that the Pope could decide to resign if he found himself in a situation in which his ability to have direct contact with people and to communicate immediately, incisively and decisively was impaired." 

Prayers are being said around the world for the Pope's recovery. (Bild: AP)
Prayers are being said around the world for the Pope's recovery.
(Bild: AP)

Cardinal: "Pope has a strong physical structure"
"So far, the Pope has decided to continue his work, even though he had knee problems, for example. On that occasion, he said the famous phrase that one governs with the mind and not with the knee. There was always a tendency for the Pope to fight and react," the high prelate told the radio station Rtl on Thursday. 

Ravasi emphasized that the news that the Pope was suffering from bilateral pneumonia had caused concern in the Vatican. "However, it seems that the general situation is now more positive, considering that the Pope as a whole has a strong physical structure that is used to coping with demanding surgery," the cardinal said.

Fake news from "groups in the USA"?
Ravasi also commented on the fake news surrounding the health of the head of the Catholic Church, which has persisted for days: "This is mainly related to social networks. There are groups that are against Francis ́ pontificate, especially in the USA."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf