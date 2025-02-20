Speculation in the Vatican
Will sick Pope Francis resign after all?
The Vatican and the faithful around the world have been worried about Pope Francis for days. It was reported on Wednesday evening that the 88-year-old pontiff's condition was stable and that his blood values had improved slightly. Nevertheless, the worst is already being expected. Now new speculation has arisen: Francis could resign from office after all.
The former Vatican Minister of Culture, Italian Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, said in a radio interview: "There is no doubt that the Pope could decide to resign if he found himself in a situation in which his ability to have direct contact with people and to communicate immediately, incisively and decisively was impaired."
Cardinal: "Pope has a strong physical structure"
"So far, the Pope has decided to continue his work, even though he had knee problems, for example. On that occasion, he said the famous phrase that one governs with the mind and not with the knee. There was always a tendency for the Pope to fight and react," the high prelate told the radio station Rtl on Thursday.
Ravasi emphasized that the news that the Pope was suffering from bilateral pneumonia had caused concern in the Vatican. "However, it seems that the general situation is now more positive, considering that the Pope as a whole has a strong physical structure that is used to coping with demanding surgery," the cardinal said.
Fake news from "groups in the USA"?
Ravasi also commented on the fake news surrounding the health of the head of the Catholic Church, which has persisted for days: "This is mainly related to social networks. There are groups that are against Francis ́ pontificate, especially in the USA."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.