Svancer chases the big crystal globe

As the halfpipe World Cup (with Florian Lechner) is already over, the US American Alex Ferreira, who is leading with 420 points, can no longer score points. The battle for overall World Cup victory is therefore coming down to a duel between New Zealander Luca Harrington (401) and Svancer (383). "After the exhausting time at home from the beginning of January to the beginning of February, I recharged my batteries and completed some good training sessions on the landing airbag on the Kreischberg. I feel ready for the highlights that are still to come," emphasizes Matej Svancer. Next up for him and Lukas Müllauer is a slopestyle competition in Stoneham (Kan). The qualifiers will take place on Friday, followed by the top 16 men's final on Saturday (7pm, CET).