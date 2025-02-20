Svancer chases the big crystal globe

Vorteilswelt
20.02.2025 16:30

Freeskier Matej Svancer can achieve great things this season. The man from Salzburg is still in the running for the big crystal globe. The competitions in Stoneham (Kan) await him and Lukas Müllauer.

The hunt begins! Freeskier Matej Svancer is entering the hot phase of the current World Cup season. The man from Pinzgau still has every chance of securing the big crystal globe and is currently in third place in the overall standings of the "Park & Pipe" World Cup. 

As the halfpipe World Cup (with Florian Lechner) is already over, the US American Alex Ferreira, who is leading with 420 points, can no longer score points. The battle for overall World Cup victory is therefore coming down to a duel between New Zealander Luca Harrington (401) and Svancer (383). "After the exhausting time at home from the beginning of January to the beginning of February, I recharged my batteries and completed some good training sessions on the landing airbag on the Kreischberg. I feel ready for the highlights that are still to come," emphasizes Matej Svancer. Next up for him and Lukas Müllauer is a slopestyle competition in Stoneham (Kan). The qualifiers will take place on Friday, followed by the top 16 men's final on Saturday (7pm, CET).

The Canadian resort was the venue for the 2013 World Championships, after which a slopestyle and a big air will be on the program at the finals in Tignes (Fra) in mid-March.

Katharina Ramsauer from Salzburg will also be competing in the mogul slope events in Beidahu (Chn). At the last World Cup stop so far in Deer Valley (USA), she recorded her best result of the season with 17th place in the dual moguls competition.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
