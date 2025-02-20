However, how an allergy sufferer reacts to pollen does not always depend on the amount of pollen. In general, moderate symptoms can be expected at the moment: "From sneezing fits and watery eyes to an itchy nose." It is important to distinguish allergies from infections, which are currently in high season. Allergies usually do not cause a fever, last longer and come back every year. Around a third of Austrians struggle with these symptoms - the numbers are rising worldwide, which is also due to global warming and air pollution.