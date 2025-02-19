Vans on the rise
Chery New Journeo: Only (f)lying is better
The Chinese Chery Group is not yet very well known here, as we are still waiting for the launch of two Group brands announced last year. Now the company from Wuhu is once again beating the advertising drum - in the form of a futuristic minivan.
Chery's New Journeo Concept combines futuristic design with off-road elements, flexible interior design and a long range. The 5.19-metre-long adventure MPV has a hybrid drive that enables a range of up to 2500 kilometers and was designed at the European development center in Raunheim, Hesse.
The design combines futuristic and robust elements. Increased ground clearance, rough-tread tires and an underride guard suggest a certain off-road capability. CPilot 5.0 is the name of the environment recognition system, which can also analyze unpaved roads and condition the chassis to the surface.
Access to the passenger compartment is via sliding doors that open in opposite directions on both sides. As there are no B-pillars, the side openings are large. The clearly laid out cockpit offers two individual seats that can be rotated and moved lengthways. At the rear, there is a rear bench with two seats and an island between the two rows of seats, which can be used as a table when the seats are facing each other.
The rear bench can be converted into a reclining lounge. Folding photovoltaic panels serve as sun protection and at the same time generate solar power, which can be used to operate external devices.
Chery describes the drive system as a hybrid. It is presumably a primarily electrically powered plug-in hybrid system with a three-speed gearbox. The two-liter turbocharged petrol engine acts as a range extender, which enables the high range potential of 2500 kilometers.
Chery has been operating its research and development center in Germany since 2018. During this time, the team in Raunheim has developed three concept vehicles. With the latest one, the Chinese company also wants to draw attention to the upcoming market launch of its Jaecoo and Omoda brands.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.