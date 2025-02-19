Murder alert in Airbnb
Woman beaten to death – lover speaks of self-defense
A 47-year-old woman met her young sex partner (20) in a rented apartment in Vienna. The Turkish-born man "defended" himself during the tryst. Murder alert!
A dark shadow currently lies over the hip address Am grünen Prater in Vienna. The fashionable townhouse in the immediate vicinity of the business university and the exhibition grounds was the scene of the third murder of a woman in the country this year. Many details are still unclear, but one thing is certain: businesswoman Doris, a native of Lower Austria, Africa fan, art and cat lover, is dead.
Loud banging and screams shocked neighbors
The 47-year-old is said to have met up with her less-than-half-elderly love interest in one of the many Airbnbs in the area on Tuesday evening. However, the mood quickly changed and the two apparently got into an argument that ultimately escalated fatally.
The Turkish-born man attacked the woman and ultimately caused her fatal injuries. Police and ambulance crews were alerted shortly afterwards by concerned neighbors, but a short time later the police only found the dead woman with serious head injuries and the suspected perpetrator in the apartment.
I heard the screams and loud banging, suddenly there was an incredible amount of police on site, and it really stank on the sixth floor.
"I heard the screams and loud banging, suddenly there was an unbelievable amount of police on the scene, and there was a really pungent smell on the sixth floor. I assumed the worst, but I don't know any more details," a young resident told the "Krone" during the on-site inspection.
"She attacked me, I just defended myself"
The suspect was arrested immediately and is in custody after being questioned by the criminal investigation department. However, the background is still unclear to the investigators even after the interrogation - because the alleged perpetrator came up with a self-defense version in his initial statements! The 47-year-old woman had initially become violent, but the 20-year-old man only claimed to have "defended" himself against her attack.
Help in case of violence
- Police emergency number: 133
- Crime Prevention Vienna: 0800 216346
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Vienna Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
However, the female victim suffered considerable injuries as a result of massive violence; according to evidence in the love nest, she was probably hit and kicked in a rage. However, the exact course of events will probably only be known after the forensic autopsy. The vacation apartment has already been sealed.
