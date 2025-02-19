Red-Green gets started
“Offices occupied, now the work continues in full”
The coalition was agreed in record time and a 135-page government program was drawn up. Now the Red-Greens are starting to implement the first 600 measures.
The new state government is in place. The team around Deputy Governor Anja Haider-Wallner has now moved into its office. "Regular operations have started, there have been no delays," emphasizes Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
Full of vigor
"We are continuing to implement ongoing projects, be it the care support points or initiatives in the health offensive and in the energy sector. The people of Burgenland expect us to continue working energetically where we left off at the end of our term of office," explains Doskozil.
Apart from this, the pictures of quotes that Hans Böck sent to both Haider-Wallner and Doskozil after the coalition negotiations have now found a place of honor in the Landhaus.
Security and reliability
The SPÖ and the Greens want to act as reliable partners, as both parties emphasize. "The population has earned that," says Doskozil. He is already anticipating the premise of the government statement scheduled for Thursday: "Security and reliability in all areas."
No time to lose
The red-green state government wants to maintain a fast pace. Priority is given to more than 600 individual measures, which are set out in the 135-page government program. "I am looking forward to the implementation," says the Deputy Governor.
"We want to be judged by our actions, that remains our credo," affirms the Governor. In addition to the consistent processing of ongoing projects, important organizational steps are currently being taken for the long-term mega-project of an independent medical education.
Focus on climate protection
The Burgenland Climate Protection Act is to be drafted in the coming months and the draft could be presented in the first half of the year.
A status assessment shows that important construction projects such as the Burgenland Ethnic Group House in Oberwart, the Frank Hoffmann Cultural Center in Güssing and the expansion of the Liszt Center in Raiding are proceeding according to plan.
Political integrity
Another central project of the new coalition is currently being tackled: Work is currently underway on a draft law that will make Burgenland a pioneer in matters of political integrity and establish the strictest rules in Austria for the case of criminal charges against politicians.
In short, a start has been made.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
