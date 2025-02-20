New fire engine is too big for the armory

The alternative was no four-wheel drive

But first things first: Two years ago, the municipal council decided to purchase the fire engine. The first doubts then arose as to whether it would fit into the depot at all. In the fall of the previous year, the new fire engine drove into Fraham for the first time. By then it was clear that the vehicle was too big. Heads were on fire. An alternative vehicle that was 50,000 euros cheaper and lower was rejected because it did not have four-wheel drive.